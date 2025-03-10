Solitude Financial Services Has $557,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Solitude Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,173,000 after acquiring an additional 320,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,474,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,071,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,721,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3,587.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,381,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,335,000 after buying an additional 1,344,229 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $40.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $43.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

