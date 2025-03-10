Fairscale Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $156.48 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

