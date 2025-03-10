Fairscale Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Fairscale Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 158,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $254.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.11. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $219.39 and a 1 year high of $272.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

