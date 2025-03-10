iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,528 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $63,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 893,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,032,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

