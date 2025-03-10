Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 6,802 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 310.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

