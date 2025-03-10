Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL opened at $589.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $599.93 and a 200-day moving average of $598.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. The trade was a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock worth $9,118,070 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

