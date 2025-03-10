888 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $237,375,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $86,869,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $333.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.07 and its 200-day moving average is $339.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

