CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 17,100.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $79.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

