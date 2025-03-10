SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Trimmed by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,351 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 196,245 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

