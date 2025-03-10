Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 292,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 115,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,268,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 352,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

