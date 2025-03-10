Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Sold by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP lowered its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,449 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares makes up about 1.8% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 101.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 35.9% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 116.3% in the third quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 383,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 205,910 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

SOXL stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.96. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $70.08.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

