International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after acquiring an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $261.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $242.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

