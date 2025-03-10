1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 15,500 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $99,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658,469 shares in the company, valued at $49,243,955.67. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $572,460.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $164,205.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 265,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $2,134,620.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $416.59 million, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLWS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLWS

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,027 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.