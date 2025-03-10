Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 153.0% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CEF opened at $26.77 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $27.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.