Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,489 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 266,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,732,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $177.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.64. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

