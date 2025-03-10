Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,432 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.