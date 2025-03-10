Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,628 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,856 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in News by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,160,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,944 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in News by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of News by 1,815.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,413,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after buying an additional 1,339,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. News Co. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim raised their price target on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
