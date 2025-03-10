154 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,103,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $829,377.13. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 181,892 shares in the company, valued at $116,852,877.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,847 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $526.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.62.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

