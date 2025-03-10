Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 56,523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.98. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.13.

KLX Energy Services Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

