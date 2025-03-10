Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $428.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $376.14 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

