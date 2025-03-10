38,400 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,823,000 after purchasing an additional 403,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,729,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,280,000 after purchasing an additional 282,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

