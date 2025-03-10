Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 32,698 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 998.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

