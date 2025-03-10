Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $91.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

