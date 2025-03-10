Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 8,516 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,044,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

OSS stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.18.

One Stop Systems Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.