Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 626 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TJX opened at $119.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average of $120.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

