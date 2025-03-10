Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $588.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $552.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

