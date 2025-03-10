Mount Lucas Management LP Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,067.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $628.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.27 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

