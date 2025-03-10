Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 3,791 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4,477.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 980.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $23.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $272.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

