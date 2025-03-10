Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 616 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In related news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

