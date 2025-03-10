Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Position Boosted by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $38.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

