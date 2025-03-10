Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 125,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Asana by 52.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Asana Price Performance
Shares of Asana stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN
Insider Activity at Asana
In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,047,309 shares in the company, valued at $40,966,653.09. This represents a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,300 shares of company stock worth $15,161,068 in the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Asana Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.