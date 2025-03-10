Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 22,220 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 45.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $200,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Science Applications International Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $111.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,452.44. This trade represents a 13.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.