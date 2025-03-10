Inceptionr LLC Increases Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,315,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $39.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $53.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

