M&T Bank Corp Purchases 317 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 424.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $84.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,048.40. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,577.01. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,575 shares of company stock worth $896,107. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

