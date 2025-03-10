Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,879 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $92.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.78. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

