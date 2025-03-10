3,575 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $283,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SAFT opened at $76.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.13. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

