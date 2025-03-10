M&T Bank Corp Sells 158 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 46.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR opened at $379.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

