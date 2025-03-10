Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 72,565 InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSPR. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter worth $279,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of InspireMD by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 189,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.88. InspireMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

