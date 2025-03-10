DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Holdings Decreased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. DaVita makes up about 0.7% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi grew its position in DaVita by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 659.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 154,061 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 731.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 108,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DaVita by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in DaVita by 27.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $146.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.95. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.64 and a 1 year high of $179.60.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

