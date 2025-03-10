Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,056,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,932,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,586,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,533,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,137,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $348.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.32. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $285.24 and a 12 month high of $386.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

