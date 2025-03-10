Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of DUOT opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.02. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DUOT. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

