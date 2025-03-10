The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

