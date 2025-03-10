Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 11,651 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 36.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $980,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

