The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,765 shares in the company, valued at $49,255,149.80. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares in the company, valued at $881,496. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,986 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AZEK by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,702,000 after buying an additional 3,595,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,987,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,957,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 823,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $43.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. AZEK has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $54.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

