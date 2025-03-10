Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $898,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.50 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

