Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $781,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.