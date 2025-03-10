Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $781,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
