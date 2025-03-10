Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1,193.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $118.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average of $118.13. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

