Keybank National Association OH Acquires 59 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $190.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.82. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $178.84 and a 1 year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

