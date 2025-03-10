Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,761,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539,279 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,886,000. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,598,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

