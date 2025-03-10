Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 622 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $132,323,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 29.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 342,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

SHOP opened at $100.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

